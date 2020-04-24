Atlanta coronavirus stay-at-home order dispute leaves teen dead, stepdad facing murder charge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Atlanta’s coronavirus stay-at-home order led to a family squabble--and the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, according to reports.

De'Onte Roberts, 16, was shot multiple times Wednesday night, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Roberts' stepfather is accused in the shooting, Atlanta police said, according to the station. Bernie Hargrove, 42, is behind bars on a murder charge.

The argument began when Roberts told his mother and Hargrove he was going out, the station reported.

Police said they told the boy he couldn't because of the stay-at-home order. Atlanta issued the order in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Later, the victim returned to the home and kicked in the door to the house where a physical fight began between the suspect and the victim,” police spokesman officer Steve Avery told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“During that altercation, the victim was shot,” he said.

The mom was home along with Roberts' younger sibling.