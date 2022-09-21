Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Atlanta city council seeks to fine residents if dogs bark too much

Pets have been allowed to bark for 20 minutes, but the new law will cut that in half before owners can be fined

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
Atlanta pet owners could soon have to keep their furry friends quiet or face increasingly large fees. 

The Atlanta City Council is asking the mayor to sign a new law that would punish pet owners if their animals are too noisy for too long, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. 

Female Beagle puppy on a white leather sofa, barking, four months old

Female Beagle puppy on a white leather sofa, barking, four months old (iStock)

If the new law is approved, pets will have their grace period of making noise cut in half. Currently, pets can make noise for 20 minutes with "individual interruptions of less than 20 seconds" before their owners face any kind of penalty. 

Pet owners will face a $150 fine for a first offense and the fines will grow if pets are repeat offenders. However, pets won’t be taken away from families unless it appears they are in danger. 

Dogs might be the most likely offenders of the new noise ordinance, but the rule applies to cats, birds and other animals too. 

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 