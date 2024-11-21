Arrest made in New York City tourist face slashing after mom reports son to police

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a seemingly random face-slashing attack in a swanky New York City neighborhood.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital the arrest of 25-year-old Joshua Zinberg on Thursday at noon.

Authorities said Zinberg, who lives on the Upper West Side of New York City, was identified by his mother, who recognized him in surveillance footage released by police.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

On Thursday, footage obtained by Fox News Digital showed Zinberg leaving the police precinct. In the footage, the 25-year-old is seen spitting toward reporters during a nonsensical rant.

"You do it for the clicks, huh?" he told reporters.

Zinberg was arrested after his mother confirmed to police that she recognized her son in security footage after the incident.

In the surveillance footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, Zinberg was seen running through the streets of the Big Apple with a knife in hand.

Authorities previously confirmed that a 55-year-old tourist was attacked in broad daylight while walking New York City streets.

The NYPD said the tourist's left ear and left cheek were slashed during the grisly attack. The victim was transported to a hospital after the stabbing.

After the attack, footage showed a bloodied sidewalk.

The slashing Wednesday came two days after a knife-wielding man was charged with killing three people Monday.

Police arrested 51-year-old Ramon Rivera, a career criminal, earlier this week after he allegedly went on an unprovoked stabbing spree across Manhattan.

Rivera, who is homeless, has eight prior arrests and had been released from jail just weeks before the fatal knife-wielding attacks.