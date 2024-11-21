Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Arrest made in New York City tourist face slashing after mom reports son to police

Joshua Zinberg was arrested after allegedly stabbing a tourist visiting New York City

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Joshua Zinberg is led from the 20th Precinct in New York City Video

Joshua Zinberg is led from the 20th Precinct in New York City

Zinberg is accused of slashing a 55-year-old Danish tourist on the Upper West Side. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a seemingly random face-slashing attack in a swanky New York City neighborhood.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital the arrest of 25-year-old Joshua Zinberg on Thursday at noon.

Authorities said Zinberg, who lives on the Upper West Side of New York City, was identified by his mother, who recognized him in surveillance footage released by police.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

  • joshua zinberg at 20th precinct
    Image 1 of 3

    Joshua Zinberg is walked from the 20th Precinct in New York City Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.  (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

  • joshua zinberg's perp walk
    Image 2 of 3

    Zinberg is accused of slashing a 55 year-old tourist on the Upper West Side Wendesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

  • joshua zinberg walked by police
    Image 3 of 3

    Joshua Zinberg was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

On Thursday, footage obtained by Fox News Digital showed Zinberg leaving the police precinct. In the footage, the 25-year-old is seen spitting toward reporters during a nonsensical rant.

"You do it for the clicks, huh?" he told reporters.

Suspect

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Zinberg, was spotted running in New York City with a knife after the stabbing. (NYPD)

Zinberg was arrested after his mother confirmed to police that she recognized her son in security footage after the incident.

In the surveillance footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, Zinberg was seen running through the streets of the Big Apple with a knife in hand.

Apartment entrance in NYC

A visitor to New York City is recovering after being stabbed on an Upper West Side sidewalk Wednesday morning. (Peter Gerber)

Authorities previously confirmed that a 55-year-old tourist was attacked in broad daylight while walking New York City streets.

The NYPD said the tourist's left ear and left cheek were slashed during the grisly attack. The victim was transported to a hospital after the stabbing.

After the attack, footage showed a bloodied sidewalk.

Ramon Rivera

Ramon Rivera, 51, charged in three stabbing murders, is pictured in police custody leaving the NYPD's 10th Precinct station Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Sam Costanza for the New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The slashing Wednesday came two days after a knife-wielding man was charged with killing three people Monday.

Police arrested 51-year-old Ramon Rivera, a career criminal, earlier this week after he allegedly went on an unprovoked stabbing spree across Manhattan. 

Rivera, who is homeless, has eight prior arrests and had been released from jail just weeks before the fatal knife-wielding attacks. 

