Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage

Arkansas resident Corlunda McGinister was killed while taking a Walmart worker hostage, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Arkansas woman was killed by authorities Wednesday night after she allegedly held a Mississippi Walmart worker hostage. 

Video footage posted online shows the hostage situation unfold at a Walmart in Richland. The suspect appeared to be holding a terrified female store employee at gunpoint in front of the store.

The suspect was identified as old 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister of West Helena, Arkansas

The Mississippi Walmart where a woman was killed after allegedly taking an employee hostage at gunpoint.

The Mississippi Walmart where a woman was killed after allegedly taking an employee hostage at gunpoint. (Google Maps)

The shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. 

"This is an ongoing investigation; no further comment will be made by MBI at this time," the MBI told Fox News Digital.

Authorities have not said what led to McGinister allegedly pulling out a gun. The footage shows her yelling and waving a weapon around. No one else was injured during the shooting.

At one point, McGinister spots someone filming her.

"Hey, I'm not trying to hurt anybody," she shouted.

"Why don't you let her go then please?" the man filming responded. 

"We're not doing this crooked cop," she yells back. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.