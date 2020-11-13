Arkansas suspect who fatally shot police officer captured in Mississippi: officials

Police have captured the suspect accused of fatally shooting an Arkansas officer during a car stop late Thursday, officials confirmed to Fox News.

Officers and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police and other law enforcement partners captured Latarius Howard, who also goes by the name “L.T. Truitt,” and a second person in Mississippi, Arkansas State Police confirmed to local news outlet WREG on Friday morning.

A state police spokesperson confirmed the news to Fox News on Friday morning and said additional information would be provided.

Helena-West Helena officers stopped an SUV on Thursday night when Howard, 29, got out and opened fire, striking one officer who later died at a hospital, according to Police Chief James Smith.

The officer’s name was not immediately released.

Smith said a second officer at the scene was not injured as Howard fled in the vehicle from the city about 100 miles east of Little Rock.

It was not clear whether the officers returned fire and police did not immediately return a phone call for comment Friday.

Howard was sought in connection with a Nov. 1 assault and shooting that wounded a man in Helena-West Helena.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.