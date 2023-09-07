Arkansas 7-year-old makes 2.95-carat diamond discovery on her birthday at state park

A 7-year-old Arkansas girl celebrating her birthday on a trip to the state's Crater of Diamonds State Park took home a big present after she found a nearly 3-carat diamond.

Arkansas State Parks said in a social media post that Aspen Brown of Paragould was visiting the Pike County park with her family to celebrate her birthday, when she spotted a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond in the park's north search area.

The park noted Brown's find is the second-largest brown diamond found this year at the park, and said that someone found a 3.29-carat brown diamond in March of this year.

Crater of Diamond State Park allows the public to search for diamonds, and has a "finders-keepers" policy if a lucky visitor happens upon a gem.

On the state park's website, it says that visitors have 37.5 acres to scavenge for diamonds on the eroded surface of an ancient, diamond-bearing volcanic crater.

While Brown's find was exceptional, the largest diamond ever found at the park comes in at an astounding 16.37-carat white gemstone following the Crater's establishment as a state park in 1972.

Park officials said that more than 35,000 diamonds have been found at the park since it became a state park.