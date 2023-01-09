Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Arkansas police shoot, kill suspect following chase

AR police shot and killed Scotty Helton of Faulkner County after he allegedly shot at them during a chase

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man accused of firing at Arkansas officers after leading them on a chase was fatally shot early Sunday, according to authorities.

Arkansas State Police allege that Scotty Helton fled from Faulkner County deputies around 1 a.m. after they had tried to make a traffic stop for reckless and erratic driving.

While being pursued by Faulkner County deputies and officers with Conway police, Helton allegedly fired at officers, authorities said.

ALABAMA POLICE CHASE ENDS IN SUSPECT'S PASSENGER'S DEATH

Police near Little Rock, Arkansas, fatally shot a suspect who apparently fired shots at them during a chase.

Police near Little Rock, Arkansas, fatally shot a suspect who apparently fired shots at them during a chase. (Fox News)

During the chase, state troopers deployed spike strips that deflated the tires in Helton’s vehicle. His car came to a stop in an intersection in Mayflower, located about 23 miles northwest of Little Rock.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING TROOPERS ON MOTORCYCLE AND POSTING VIDEO TO TIKTOK

Authorities allege that after his vehicle stopped, Helton pulled out a gun, prompting three state troopers and one Mayflower police officer to fire their weapons.

Helton was hit and died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arkansas State Police will submit the results of its investigation to prosecutors, who will decide whether the use of deadly force by officers was justified.