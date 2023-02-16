Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas 'intersexual' woman arrested for making bomb threat against college town: police

Lily Mestemacher, who 'is intersexual and identifies as a woman,' made a threat to set off a bomb in Oxford, Mississippi

By Jon Brown | Fox News
An "intersexual" suspect from Arkansas, who identifies as a woman, was arrested after allegedly making bomb threats against a college town in neighboring Mississippi.

Officers with the Oxford Police Department in Mississippi received reports on Jan. 31 that Lily Mestemacher, 29, allegedly threatened to bomb an area in the town, according to a press release from the department that used feminine pronouns.

Officers searched the relevant area with a K-9 unit and declared it secure, the department said.

Lily Mestemacher, 29, was arrested for alleged false reporting of placing explosives following a social media post.

Lily Mestemacher, 29, was arrested for alleged false reporting of placing explosives following a social media post. (Oxford Police Department)

Investigators later identified the suspect as Mestemacher, of Conway, Arkansas, nearly four hours away.

The Conway Police Department issued an arrest warrant later that night for Mestemacher on a charge of false reporting of placing explosives.

Mestemacher waived extradition, according to police.

College town Oxford, Mississippi, is home to the main campus of the University of Mississippi, or "Ole Miss."

College town Oxford, Mississippi, is home to the main campus of the University of Mississippi, or "Ole Miss." (Wesley Hitt via Getty Images)

After being transported to Oxford on Feb. 10, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge set Mestemacher's bond at $50,000, according to The National Desk.

Following the release of a mugshot, some outlets and social media accounts claimed that Mestemacher is a transgender woman, but the Oxford Police Department disputed such reports.

A K9 unit searched the area Lily Mestemacher allegedly threatened with a bomb. 

A K9 unit searched the area Lily Mestemacher allegedly threatened with a bomb.  (niuniu via Getty Images)

"Lily is intersexual and identifies as a woman," Oxford Police Department's PIO Breck Jones told The National Desk when asked whether Mestemacher is transgender or nonbinary.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.