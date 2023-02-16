Arkansas 'intersexual' woman arrested for making bomb threat against college town: police

An "intersexual" suspect from Arkansas, who identifies as a woman, was arrested after allegedly making bomb threats against a college town in neighboring Mississippi.

Officers with the Oxford Police Department in Mississippi received reports on Jan. 31 that Lily Mestemacher, 29, allegedly threatened to bomb an area in the town, according to a press release from the department that used feminine pronouns.

Officers searched the relevant area with a K-9 unit and declared it secure, the department said.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Mestemacher, of Conway, Arkansas, nearly four hours away.

The Conway Police Department issued an arrest warrant later that night for Mestemacher on a charge of false reporting of placing explosives.

Mestemacher waived extradition, according to police.

After being transported to Oxford on Feb. 10, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge set Mestemacher's bond at $50,000, according to The National Desk.

Following the release of a mugshot, some outlets and social media accounts claimed that Mestemacher is a transgender woman, but the Oxford Police Department disputed such reports.

"Lily is intersexual and identifies as a woman," Oxford Police Department's PIO Breck Jones told The National Desk when asked whether Mestemacher is transgender or nonbinary.