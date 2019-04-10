Arkansas student discovers human remains on high school campus, may have been there for years

Human remains were removed from an Arkansas high school campus Tuesday after a student made the grisly discovery in the woods and contacted police.

Searcy police were working to identify the remains found behind an administration building on Riverview High School campus, school district officials said in a Facebook post. The remains were discovered around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“Searcy Police Department and White Co. Sheriff's Office responded to a report of adult human remains in the woods behind the administration building on the high school campus. A student discovered the remains and reported it to police. The remains have not been identified,” the Tuesday post read.

Officials did not provide further details on how the student found the remains.

It’s unclear when the remains were placed in the woods, but police believe they may have been there for years, FOX16 reported. The remains were sent to the state crime lab as investigators look into missing person cases from other states.