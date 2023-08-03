Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Arkansas highway left a mess after truck spills nacho cheese

No injuries reported in the nacho cheese spill and the highway was reopened by evening

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It was possibly the cheesiest highway shutdown in history. 

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese in Arkansas spilled Tuesday, leaving a cheesy mess across the highway. 

nacho cheese spill

The highway was shut down after the spill. (Arkansas Department of Transportation)

The bizarre incident happened "Taco Tuesday" on Interstate 30 near Prescott in Southwest Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. 

ARKANSAS FISHERMAN PULLS 165-POUND PADDLEFISH ONTO SHORE: ‘FISH OF A LIFETIME’

FOX 8 reports the truck merged into the same lane as a wrecker truck hauling an 18-wheeler. 

nacho cheese

Cans of nacho cheese were strewn across the highway.  (Arkansas Department of Transportation)

Photos of the spill shared by the Arkansas Department of Transportation show freight trucks backed up as far as the eye can see. Cans of nacho cheese can be seen strewn about the highway and the median. 

The highway was reopened by evening. No injuries were reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident came just a day after 40,000 pounds of chocolate fell from a truck on Interstate 80 in Northern California and caught fire, FOX 2 reported

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 