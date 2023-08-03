Arkansas highway left a mess after truck spills nacho cheese

It was possibly the cheesiest highway shutdown in history.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese in Arkansas spilled Tuesday, leaving a cheesy mess across the highway.

The bizarre incident happened "Taco Tuesday" on Interstate 30 near Prescott in Southwest Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

FOX 8 reports the truck merged into the same lane as a wrecker truck hauling an 18-wheeler.

Photos of the spill shared by the Arkansas Department of Transportation show freight trucks backed up as far as the eye can see. Cans of nacho cheese can be seen strewn about the highway and the median.

The highway was reopened by evening. No injuries were reported.

The incident came just a day after 40,000 pounds of chocolate fell from a truck on Interstate 80 in Northern California and caught fire, FOX 2 reported.