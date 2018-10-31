Arizona woman survived alone for 6 days after car plunged off road, landed in tree

A woman in Arizona was rescued after six days after a car crash that left her vehicle suspended in a tree.

The 53-year-old was driving on U.S. Route 60 on Oct. 12 near Wickenburg, roughly 65 miles northwest of Phoenix, when she lost control of her car, Fox 10 reported, citing the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The vehicle went through a fence and dropped 50 feet before getting caught in a tree, where it was suspended for nearly a week.

Department of Transportation workers spotted the damaged fence and the vehicle six days later on Oct. 18. A DPS trooper followed human tracks from the wreck and found the woman, wounded and dehydrated, near a river bed.

The woman reportedly told the officer she stayed inside of the vehicle for a few days before getting out. She tried to walk toward railroad tracks to find help, but didn't make it. She was airlifted to a hospital.

Col. Frank Milstead, of DPS, said that "everyone involved" with aiding the stranded woman "is exemplary and to be commended. Due to their outstanding efforts, this woman's life was saved."