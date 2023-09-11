Arizona teen bravely shoots home intruder during Phoenix break-in: Police

Phoenix police say that a teenage boy shot a suspect who was attempting to break into his home on Friday night.

Suspect Juan Saavedra, 35, was taken to the hospital and then booked into jail over the incident, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department officers were called to 75th Avenue and Camelback Road near Glendale after the shooting at around 10 p.m. Police told FOX 10 that Saavedra – who had no connection to the home – tried forcing himself inside.

After the suspect reportedly broke a window and hit a door, an adult woman and teenage boy confronted him.

The boy eventually shot Saavedra, who incurred non-life-threatening wounds. Detectives examined the evidence at the scene and concluded that the teen was being honest about the self-defense shooting.

A neighbor told FOX 10 that they were happy that the family was able to defend themselves.

"We would have done the same thing, so I feel good for them," the local said.

Saavedra was eventually booked into jail on a bond of $50,000. Fox News Digital reached out to Phoenix Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.