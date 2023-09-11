Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Arizona teen bravely shoots home intruder during Phoenix break-in: Police

Suspect Juan Saavedra was booked into jail after being taken to the hospital

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phoenix police say that a teenage boy shot a suspect who was attempting to break into his home on Friday night.

Suspect Juan Saavedra, 35, was taken to the hospital and then booked into jail over the incident, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department officers were called to 75th Avenue and Camelback Road near Glendale after the shooting at around 10 p.m. Police told FOX 10 that Saavedra – who had no connection to the home – tried forcing himself inside.

After the suspect reportedly broke a window and hit a door, an adult woman and teenage boy confronted him.

ARIZONA GOODWILL PURCHASE HELPS WOMAN DISCOVER 100 YEARS OF FAMILY HISTORY 

Exteriors of crime scene

An adult woman and teenage boy confronted the suspect after he reportedly broke a window. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

The boy eventually shot Saavedra, who incurred non-life-threatening wounds. Detectives examined the evidence at the scene and concluded that the teen was being honest about the self-defense shooting.

A neighbor told FOX 10 that they were happy that the family was able to defend themselves.

ARIZONA MOTHER WHO PLEADED GUILTY TO MURDER, CHILD ABUSE SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED

Juan Saavedra mugshot

Suspect Juan Saavedra, 35, was booked into jail over the incident. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

"We would have done the same thing, so I feel good for them," the local said.

Saavedra was eventually booked into jail on a bond of $50,000. Fox News Digital reached out to Phoenix Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Phoenix street where attempted burglary took place

Phoenix Police Department officers were called to 75th Avenue and Camelback Road after the shooting. (FOX 10 Phoenix)