Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona teen arrested after drive-by shooting kills 15-year-old, injures child in Phoenix: police

15-year-old boy killed, 10-year-old girl injured during drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Friday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A teenage boy in Phoenix was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left another teen dead and a child injured last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Phoenix police said a teen boy was arrested Wednesday and referred to the juvenile detention center for murder, FOX10 Phoenix reported. 

No details on how the teen was involved in the shooting were immediately available. His identity was not released because he is a juvenile.

The arrest comes nearly a week after a vehicle carrying multiple people drove through a parking lot near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and opened fire on another car, Phoenix police said.

FLORIDA MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT LEADS POLICE ON CHASE, KILLED AFTER CARJACKING

The drive-by shooting happened Friday in a parking lot near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

The drive-by shooting happened Friday in a parking lot near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

The 15-year-old boy shot in the drive-by was identified as Isaac Perez Grado. He was initially hospitalized in critical condition. Police said he died on Tuesday.

Police in Phoenix arrested a boy under the age of 18 in connection with the drive-by shooting.

Police in Phoenix arrested a boy under the age of 18 in connection with the drive-by shooting. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

The injured child, identified as a 10-year-old girl, was walking with her mother and three sisters when she was shot, AZFamily reported.

3-YEAR-OLD RECOVERING AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING CROSSFIRE

The mother of the injured girl told the station that her daughter was in "good spirits" despite suffering two fractured vertebrae and having the bullet lodged in one.

Police did not identify the teen who was arrested or provide further details. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not identify the teen who was arrested or provide further details. The investigation remains ongoing. (FOX News)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.