3-year-old recovering after being caught in Florida drive-by shooting crossfire

Deputies have not released suspect description

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Child, 3, shot while strapped in car seat at Orlando-area apartment complex Video

Child, 3, shot while strapped in car seat at Orlando-area apartment complex

A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being shot at an Orange County apartment complex, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

A child is recovering in Florida after being shot at an apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities say.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a 3-year-old shot.

Witnesses who know the family impacted say the child victim is a girl. She was in her car seat inside a vehicle when gunfire broke out, the sheriff's office told FOX 35 Orlando. 

"They were in the car, they shot, and then they drove off. You could hear the screeching of the tires, and they drove right past our apartment," witness Vanessa Cruz said. "I’m just like, ‘Imagine if that was me, outside with my child.’ There’s a bunch of kids that come to this building just to play outside after school, so it could’ve been anybody’s kid."

    Crime scene tape and sheriff's deputies investigate a drive-by shooting that left a 3-year-old girl injured. (FOX 35 Orlando)

    Police investigating the scene where a 3-year-old child was shot in Orlando, Florida. (FOX 35 Orlando)

    Orange County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a shooting at an Orlando-area apartment complex. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Cruz believes the little girl suffered a gunshot wound near her shoulder area. 

The apartment complex resident says crime is common in the area, and she hopes to move out soon. 

The sheriff's office has not yet released the suspect's description or whether it has narrowed down who may be responsible. 

The child's injuries are not life-threatening, and she is expected to recover. 