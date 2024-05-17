Arizona squatter investigation: Trio arrested in scheme to rent out dead person's home, cops say

Arizona authorities arrested three people accused of a scheme to rent out a dead person's home and sell two of their cars.

One was found with another dead person's stolen possessions when he was arrested, authorities said.

Kevin Andrew Strawbridge, 38, Jami Demaria, 30, and Cheyenne Keller, 29, have all been arrested after a month-long Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigation into reports of squatters occupying a deceased person's home in the Pebble Lake area, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

"Through the course of the investigation, Deputies learned that [Strawbridge] and his co-conspirator, [Demaria], were responsible for unlawfully renting the decedent’s home," read a department statement obtained by the outlet. "Strawbridge and Demaria were also found to be responsible for the theft of three of the decedent’s vehicles and the sale of two of the vehicles."

Authorities said that Keller had notarized Stawbridge and Demaria's signatures on the vehicles' titles. She also stands accused in a separate criminal case involving the burglary of a man's home and theft of his car while he was deployed in the military, Fox 10 reported.

While executing one of five search warrants in the investigation on May 10, deputies recovered two stolen vehicles, one unreported stolen vehicle, property that had been reported stolen by other victims, drugs, drug paraphernalia and two firearms, the sheriff's department said.

Strawbright, Demari and Keller were all charged with felonies for conspiracy and fraudulent schemes.



Strawbridge was also charged with burglary, possession of stolen property and three counts of theft of means of transportation, all felonies. He was also booked for the burglary of another deceased person in the area, according to the sheriff's department.

Demari faces additional charges for burglary and trafficking of stolen property.

Keller and Wolf, who were found at one of the locations searched in the investigation, also face felony charges for drug possession and illegally possessing firearms.

The department said an investigation is still ongoing. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office could not be immediately reached for comment at press time.