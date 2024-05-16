Arizona man accused of trying to kill parents because he was 'upset over his upbringing': police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An Arizona man who admitted to shooting his parents told responding police that he'd planned to do so for years because he was "upset over his upbringing," and was disappointed that they both survived the attack, according to court documents.

Jeremian Estel Blair, 19, faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, and is awaiting his May 22 court appearance in Maricopa County Jail on $750,000 bond, according to online records.

Blair's mother reportedly dialed 911 around 5:42 a.m. Monday, telling dispatchers that she and her husband had been shot by their son, according to the documents obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix.

"Officers arrived at the scene to find [Blair] waiting unarmed for officers in the driveway," Chandler Police wrote in an incident report obtained by the outlet.

Both parents, whose names were redacted in court documents obtained by Fox 10, were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. One reportedly needed surgery.

Blair quickly admitted to shooting his parents with his 9mm handgun, police wrote, and said he had hidden the gun in his bedroom closet and been "planning for years to kill [them]." He had considered other methods, he told police, but thought a firearm would be the most effective.

"[Blair] reported being upset over his upbringing and he felt he was not treated as he should have been as a child," Chandler Police wrote.

Initially, he told police, he planned to shoot his parents on Mother's Day but changed his mind.

Blair set up a video camera in the kitchen around 1 a.m. and waited for his parents to get ready for work, AZ Family reported.

As his father came down the stairs around 5:30 a.m., Blair told him that he "knew this day was coming" before allegedly firing, per the outlet. He struck his father in the forearm, according to AZ Central.

Blair allegedly shot his mother in the chest as she came down the stairs after hearing the commotion, the AZ Central reported.

"Defendant showed remorse for the fact that his parents will live," read court documents. "Defendant knew [his] actions [were] wrong, but still attempted to shoot and kill his parents."