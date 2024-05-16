Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona man accused of trying to kill parents because he was 'upset over his upbringing': police

Jeremiah Estel Blair, 19, told police he 'felt he was not treated as he should have been as a child'

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

An Arizona man who admitted to shooting his parents told responding police that he'd planned to do so for years because he was "upset over his upbringing," and was disappointed that they both survived the attack, according to court documents. 

Jeremian Estel Blair, 19, faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, and is awaiting his May 22 court appearance in Maricopa County Jail on $750,000 bond, according to online records. 

Blair's mother reportedly dialed 911 around 5:42 a.m. Monday, telling dispatchers that she and her husband had been shot by their son, according to the documents obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix.

"Officers arrived at the scene to find [Blair] waiting unarmed for officers in the driveway," Chandler Police wrote in an incident report obtained by the outlet. 

SUSPECT IN MICROSOFT EXEC'S MURDER-FOR-HIRE SLAYING WISHED 'GOOD LUCK!' TO HIT MAN: WITNESS

Jeremiah Blair

Jeremiah Blair, 19, faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. (Chandler Police Department)

Both parents, whose names were redacted in court documents obtained by Fox 10, were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. One reportedly needed surgery. 

Blair quickly admitted to shooting his parents with his 9mm handgun, police wrote, and said he had hidden the gun in his bedroom closet and been "planning for years to kill [them]." He had considered other methods, he told police, but thought a firearm would be the most effective. 

'CHILD PREDATOR': ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WITH PAST SEX CONVICTION CAPTURED IN BORDER STATE

Jeremiah Blair homicide attempt

Police are pictured responding to the scene of the attempted double homicide in Chandler, Arizona, on Monday morning. (KSAZ)

"[Blair] reported being upset over his upbringing and he felt he was not treated as he should have been as a child," Chandler Police wrote. 

Initially, he told police, he planned to shoot his parents on Mother's Day but changed his mind. 

Jeremiah Blair attempted double homicide of parents

Blair was sitting on a pickup truck when police arrived and was arrested without incident, Chandler Police said. He quickly admitted to the attempt on his parents' lives, police said. (KSAZ)

Blair set up a video camera in the kitchen around 1 a.m. and waited for his parents to get ready for work, AZ Family reported. 

As his father came down the stairs around 5:30 a.m., Blair told him that he "knew this day was coming" before allegedly firing, per the outlet. He struck his father in the forearm, according to AZ Central

BODY FOUND IN GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK OF MAN TRAVELING BODY FOUND IN GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK OF MAN TRAVELING DOWN COLORADO RIVER WITH DOG

Jeremiah Blair

Blair told police that he had been planning to kill his parents for years, according to court documents, and that he was disappointed that they survived. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Blair allegedly shot his mother in the chest as she came down the stairs after hearing the commotion, the AZ Central reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Defendant showed remorse for the fact that his parents will live," read court documents. "Defendant knew [his] actions [were] wrong, but still attempted to shoot and kill his parents."

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.