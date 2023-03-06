Expand / Collapse search
Arizona sheriff vows to prosecute illegal immigrant accused of assaulting Border Patrol agent

Female agent attacked in Tuscon Sector over the weekend, Border Patrol says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Bill Melugin , Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
An Arizona sheriff is vowing to prosecute an illegal immigrant accused of assaulting a female Border Patrol agent who was trying to make an arrest. 

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels tells Fox News that his office will take the case involving the injured agent in the Tucson Sector only if the U.S. Attorney’s Office decides not to. 

"He’s in federal custody in Tucson," Dannels said in a text message. "If the U.S. Attorney declines prosecution, we will pursue charges at the local (county) level." 

The agent, who remains unidentified, was taking a male illegal immigrant into custody on Saturday when he attacked her, injuring her face and arms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital. 

FEMALE BORDER PATROL AGENT VIOLENTLY ASSAULTED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT 

A female Border Patrol agent is being treated for injuries to her hand and face after she was assaulted while making an arrest. 

A female Border Patrol agent is being treated for injuries to her hand and face after she was assaulted while making an arrest.  (Eddie Seal/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The agent was able to struggle with the culprit until backup arrived, and the man was subdued. 

"On March 4, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector took a subject into custody near Foudy Road and State Route 92, after investigating the subject’s illegal entry into the U.S," the CBP said in a statement.  

MEXICO WANTS ARIZONA RANCHER’S MURDER CHARGE UPGRADED AFTER MIGRANT SHOOTING 

The FBI is among the agencies investigating the reported assault on the female Border Patrol agent of the Tucson Sector.

The FBI is among the agencies investigating the reported assault on the female Border Patrol agent of the Tucson Sector. (Getty Images)

"While being placed in a service vehicle, the subject assaulted the agent, injuring the agent’s face and hands. Additional agents responded and took the suspect into custody," it added. 

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said it will pursue charges against the suspect at the local level if federal prosecutors don't take the case.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said it will pursue charges against the suspect at the local level if federal prosecutors don't take the case. (Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

The statement also said the "assaulted agent was transported for medical treatment" while the FBI and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. 

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday from Fox News Digital.

