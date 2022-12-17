Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home

Police in Arizona say that the suspect might have known the location of the items that he took

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Arizona police release video of 'armed burglary' suspect who stole 'several thousand dollars' from home Video

Arizona police release video of 'armed burglary' suspect who stole 'several thousand dollars' from home

Police in Arizona released video of an armed burglary inside a sleeping family's home which took place on Friday. (Credit: Cottonwood Arizona Police Department)

Police in Arizona released video of an armed burglary inside a sleeping family's home which took place on Friday.

The Cottonwood, Arizona Police Department said that the individual was armed with a prybar and pocket knife during the incident and is accused of stealing several thousands of dollars from the family, which was sleeping at the time.

Officials say that the suspect was in the home for eight minutes before leaving out the front door.

At the time of the break-in, the family's husband and wife were sleeping, along with their 12-year-old daughter, 14-year-old daughter, and two large dogs in a separate bedroom.

Police believe that the suspect might have known where the items that he stole were located inside the house.

People with information about the incident are being asked to contact 928-295-7264.

