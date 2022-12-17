Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home

Police in Arizona released video of an armed burglary inside a sleeping family's home which took place on Friday.

The Cottonwood, Arizona Police Department said that the individual was armed with a prybar and pocket knife during the incident and is accused of stealing several thousands of dollars from the family, which was sleeping at the time.

Officials say that the suspect was in the home for eight minutes before leaving out the front door.

At the time of the break-in, the family's husband and wife were sleeping, along with their 12-year-old daughter, 14-year-old daughter, and two large dogs in a separate bedroom.

Police believe that the suspect might have known where the items that he stole were located inside the house.

People with information about the incident are being asked to contact 928-295-7264.