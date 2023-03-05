Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona police arrest 17 men in Phoenix suburb during multi-week sex crime operation

Chandler Police Department arrests 17 men in the Phoenix suburb, when major events stopped in the metro area

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
Expert offers advice to parents on sex trafficking, abuse on social media

Expert offers advice to parents on sex trafficking, abuse on social media

The Foster Care Institute Founder and Director Dr. John DeGarmo said sex trafficking occurs in every single community in the United States.

Arizona police arrested 17 men for allegedly attempting to engage in illicit sexual activities with minors during a three-week sting when major events made stops in the Phoenix metro area.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Chandler Police Department posted that it conducted a multi-agency operation targeting online predators, between Jan. 24-26 in Chandler, located on the southeast side of Phoenix.

The Chandler Police Department arrested 17 individuals for sex crimes during a multi-agency, multi-week operation.

The Chandler Police Department arrested 17 individuals for sex crimes during a multi-agency, multi-week operation. (Chandler Police Department)

The operation was part of a larger effort that lasted for three-weeks, when events like the Super Bowl, Waste Management Phoenix Open and Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction made stops in the area.

ARIZONA SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER SAYS DISTRICT SHOULD REJECT HIRING TEACHERS WITH CHRISTIAN VALUES: ‘NOT…SAFE’

According to the Chandler Police Department, the major events draw large crowds of people from all over the country, but also can create a bigger market for human sex trafficking-related activities.

Chandler Police, along with the Gilbert, Mesa, and Glendale police departments, the Arizona Attorney General’s office, Homeland Security and FBI arrested 17 suspects during the operation, who were charged with a total of 43 sex-related felony crimes.

The men who were arrested for the alleged crimes were Jacob Green, Kyle Cornelius, Steven Binford, Albert Ahumada, Jorge Amezquita, Zachary Hortel, Alberto Cortes, Christopher Lackhan, Omar Miranda Vera, Keith Wilson Jackson, Robert Spankle, Michael Turner, "Juan" Martin Dominguez, Patrick Matzke, Mario Macias, Austin Graybill and James Marshall.

Police also seized three firearms and various amounts of drugs during the operation.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.