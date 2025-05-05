Arizona pastor found dead with hands pinned to wall in homicide at home

The death of a pastor in New River, Arizona, under bizarre circumstances has been ruled a homicide.

Pastor Bill Schonemann, 76, head of the New River Bible Chapel, was found dead in his own bed last Monday, April 28, with his arms spread wide and pinned to the wall, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. Foul play is suspected.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office officially ruled Schonemann's death a homicide, as police continue to investigate.

According to FOX 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said there are "unique, specific circumstances to the case," and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Schonemann's neighbor, Mike Anders, was puzzled by the pastor's death.

"I mean, we locked our doors last night. It’s just something that we are just not used to doing. Everybody is just, until we know what’s going on, we don’t know if it was a family member, or, we don’t know what, who could do this to him," Anders told FOX 10.

MCSO declined to offer an update on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Autopsy records were not immediately available.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office declined to comment.