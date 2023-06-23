Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona officials identify body found in remote bonfire pit as missing 18-year-old

Maricopa County deputies said League's death is being investigated as a homicide

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities in Arizona have identified a body that was discovered burning in a fire pit near Apache Junction as a teenager reported missing earlier this month.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the body found on June 12 in an off-highway vehicle area in Bulldog Canyon was missing 18-year-old Parker League, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. Bulldog Canyon is located about an hour from Phoenix.

League was visiting Tempe, Arizona, from Nebraska when he was reported missing on June 15 by a family member, FOX 10 reported, and his belongings were found at a home in Tempe.

His death was described as "malicious" and is being investigated as a homicide, according to the MCSO.

ARIZONA STATE TROOPER HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING SHOT; SUSPECT FOUND DEAD

A mountain in the Apache Junction

Maricopa County deputies said the 18-year-old was visiting Tempe, Arizona, from Nebraska when he was reported missing on June 15. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The discovery has residents who live in the area concerned.

"Just knowing that they found a body in a fire pit, it’s really scary and really sad, and it’s hard to feel safe," resident Amber Kunau told FOX 10. "That’s entering new territory for out here, we’ve seen a lot of stuff."

BEAR THAT FATALLY ATTACKED MAN AT ARIZONA CAMPSITE DIDN'T HAVE RABIES

Neighbors told the media outlet that they have witnessed concerning activity in the remote desert near where the body was found.

police car lights and crime scene tape

Authorities in Arizona said Parker League's body was discovered burning in a fire pit near Apache Junction. (iStock)

"There are needles and all kinds of stuff. We’re just tired of it," resident Sharon Allison-Brown told the outlet. "They just come here and dump and there’s trash all over the place."

She added: "We live here because of the serenity. Can’t have that serenity with all this commotion going on. Now we have a dead body."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Tempe Police Department for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.