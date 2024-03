Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An Arizona man serving a 30-year sentence for shooting at motorists on a freeway in 2026 has died in prison, authorities said Sunday.

James Walker, 44, was found dead in his prison cell at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, Fox Phoenix reported. Walker was serving his sentence for of aggravated assault, armed robbery and drug violations.

"Prison staff discovered Walker unresponsive in his housing unit on March 02, 2024, and conducted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived onsite," the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Reentry said in a statement. "Responding paramedics in consultation with medical staff pronounced Walker deceased."

Walker appeared to have taken his own life, authorities said.

He was convicted of shooting at several vehicles on State Route 87 in May 2016. No one was killed but two people were injured and several vehicles were damaged.

Walker's death will be investigated by the medical examiner's office. Walker had previously been convicted of second-degree murder in a 1995 Halloween night shooting, when he was 16. He was released from prison in 2011 on supervised release, which ended in 2014, AZ Central reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to corrections officials.