Arizona man fatally shot after while testing bulletproof vest: report

An Arizona man was fatally shot Monday after he donned a bulletproof vest and asked a friend to shoot him, authorities said.

Parker Ray Lynch and two friends were firing rounds from a .223 single-shot rifle at a ballistic vest in a tree-lined area in the town of Central, about 160 miles east of Phoenix, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office said. At one point, Lynch, 25, put on the vest and asked his friend Steven Watson to shoot at him, authorities said.

Watson fired one round at Lynch’s abdomen. It was unclear if the bullet pierced the vest or missed it. Lynch was taken to a hospital and died during surgery.

Watson was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. The investigation into Lynch’s death is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to his report.