Arizona
Published

Arizona man charged with domestic violence murder of girlfriend: police

Chandler, Arizona police determined the incident was a domestic violence homicide

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Arizona police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman in December, according to police.

Jesus Gonzalez of Chandler, Arizona was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Chandler Police Department in Arizona and charged with second-degree homicide.

Jesus Gonzalez

Jesus Gonzalez (Chandler Police Department)

Police said officers were dispatched to reports of a person not breathing on West Lemon Tree in Chandler, Arizona just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman who was dead, a press release from the Chandler Police Department read.

An initial investigation found the victim’s boyfriend, Gonzalez, knew about the woman’s death but failed to report it to police.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor charge of not reporting her death.

But following an autopsy and a further investigation, police said, detectives determined the incident was a domestic violence homicide.

Police alleged that they conducted a follow-up interview and confirmed that Gonzalez killed the woman.

No other information was available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.