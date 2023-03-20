Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Arizona man accused of assaulting woman at Phoenix airport: 'Do you want to die today?'

Michael Andre Colville, 61, was on probation for a sexual assault at the time of the incident at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Arizona man allegedly attacked a woman in an airport parking lot, asking her if she "wanted to die today," authorities said. 

Michael Andre Colville, 61, was arrested Saturday for his alleged role in the incident, Fox Phoenix reported. He allegedly attacked a woman a day earlier who flew into Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. 

The incident occurred in the Economy Lot B parking area near her vehicle. 

2 MEN FOUND DEAD NEAR UTAH-ARIZONA BORDER AFTER CANYONS FLOOD

Michael Andre Colville, 61, allegedly attacked a woman at a Phoenix airport parking lot, asking her if she wanted to die, prosecutors said.  

Michael Andre Colville, 61, allegedly attacked a woman at a Phoenix airport parking lot, asking her if she wanted to die, prosecutors said.   (Maricopa County jail)

"She fell face down on the back seat of her vehicle," read a portion of the court documents. "The suspect then asked the victim ‘Do you want to die today?’ The victim replied, staying that it wasn't her day."

The victim managed to kick Colville in his groin during the struggle. 

"The suspect held the victim down while stating several times ‘Do you want to die today?’" read a portion of the documents. "The victim continued to struggle, pushing the suspect away until the suspect eventually walked away."

Investigators said the victim was followed by a man wearing glasses. Colville was identified by police through facial recognition software and later identified in a photo lineup. 

Colville, who was on probation for sexual assault is being held in the Maricopa County jail.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.