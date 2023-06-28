Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona man accused of secretly filming another man in mall bathroom stall

According to court documents, 23-year-old Jonathan Roy Jackson admitted to police that he has a 'fetish' and records other men in bathrooms

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano
An Arizona man was arrested for allegedly recording a man inside a restroom stall to satisfy his "fetish," according to court documents.

Tempe resident Jonathan Roy Jackson, 23, was apprehended at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Sunday afternoon.

In court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix, authorities said Jackson used a cellphone to surreptitiously record a victim in the mall's bathroom.

"When [the victim] was in the bathroom stall, he noticed a clear bag (with a black object pointed in his direction) on the floor at the base of the stall door next to black crocks [sic] with a colorful design for about 2 minutes," the court documents say.

Jonathan Roy Jackson mugshot

Tempe resident Jonathan Roy Jackson, 23, was arrested for allegedly filming a man in a bathroom. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

"During this time [the victim] stood up, with his pants down exposing his genitals, and noticed the bag was still on the floor and believed he was being recorded," the documents added.

The victim returned to the restroom around 45 minutes later and saw the same clear bag and Crocs pointed in his direction. He then confronted Jackson, who apologized and attempted to run away. 

Scottsdale Fashion Square exterior

The victim was using a restroom at Scottsdale Fashion Square when he suspected that he was being filmed, according to police. (Google Maps)

The victim reportedly restrained Jackson, who then punched him in his face and left a red mark on the victim's forehead. Police eventually arrived and arrested Jackson.

"During a post-Miranda interview with defendant, [Jackson] stated he has a problem (fetish) and records males while in the bathroom with one of two cell phones he had in the clear bag," the court documents claim.

A Maricopa County judge set a $10,000 bond for Jackson.