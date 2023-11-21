Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona hiker’s death on Grand Canyon trail marks 10th fatality at national park this year

James Handschy, 65, found unresponsive along popular Bright Angel Trail

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Arizona man died after he was found unresponsive on a popular Grand Canyon hiking trail last week, marking the 10th fatality at the national park this year.

The National Park Service identified the hiker as 65-year-old James Handschy of Oracle, Arizona.

Handschy had set off on Thursday for a hike from the South Rim to the river and back along the Bright Angel Trail, the agency said, a roundtrip of about 18 miles. The trail is located about 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens.

Park rangers received an SOS alert from Handschy’s personal locator beacon around 1:30 p.m. and immediately responded on foot from Havasupai Gardens.

TRAVELING NURSE PRACTITIONER GOES MISSING ON HIKING TRAIL IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Devils Corkscrew

A hiker was found dead on the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday. Pictured above is the Devils Corkskrew along the Bright Angel Trail. (National Park Service/J. Baird)

A helicopter brought additional search and rescue personnel to the trail where Handschy was found unresponsive. The agency said rangers arrived and pronounced the hiker deceased.

No further details were immediately available as the agency and Coconino County Medical Examiner investigate the hiker’s death.

Devil's Corkscrew on the Bright Angel Trail

The Bright Angel Trail is considered the most popular hiking trail at Grand Canyon National Park. (U.S. National Park Service)

TEXAS WOMAN FOUND ALIVE AT BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK A WEEK AFTER SHE WENT MISSING

Handschy’s death is the 10th this year at the national park, which averages between 10 and 20 deaths annually, a park spokesperson told The Associated Press. Four deaths have been hiking-related, with three of them occurring on the Bright Angel Trail.

Grand Canyon tours

It was the 10th death at Grand Canyon National Park this year. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

Grand Canyon National Park draws millions of visitors each year to explore its "vast vistas, beautiful colors, and incredible geology," according to the park’s website. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bright Angel Trail is described as the Grand Canyon’s "most popular hiking trail," and is tucked within a side canyon along a massive fault, according to the agency. Officials warn that the return hike back up out of the canyon is far more difficult than the trip down.