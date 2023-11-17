Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Texas woman found alive at Big Bend National Park a week after she went missing

Authorities located Christy Perry, 25, a week and one day after she went missing in Big Bend National Park

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published | Updated
National Park Service officials Friday announced that a Houston woman was found alive at Big Bend National Park in southwestern Texas after she went missing for more than a week.

"The hiker has been successfully found. She is currently en route to the hospital in Odessa, TX," Big Bend spokesperson Tom VandenBerg told Fox News Digital, adding that more information will be released "very soon."

Christy Perry, 25, rented a vehicle in Midland on Nov. 8, and parked the car at the Lost Mine Trailhead on Nov. 9, according to the National Park Service (NPS). 

Perry was reported missing after she did not show up for her Nov. 9 reservation at a campground inside the park.

Christy Perry

Christy Perry, 25, rented a vehicle in Midland, Texas, on Nov. 8, and parked the car at the Lost Mine Trailhead on Nov. 9, according to the National Park Service. (Facebook/NPS)

NPS said in a Thursday press release that authorities were searching the area for Perry. The Texas Game Wardens provided K-9 support for the search and rescue mission.

The Lost Mine Trail was closed Thursday as authorities searched for the missing hiker and asked other hikers who may have seen Perry on the trail between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 to contact authorities.

Christina Perry wearing a race bib and standing in a field of flowers

Christy Perry was found alive Friday, NPS said. (NPS)

"Information from other day hikers and backpackers is often extremely valuable," NPS said.

Big Bend boasts 800,000 acres of desert and grassland, the Rio Grande and the Chisos Mountains in the Chihuahuan Desert. It is considered a very remote area but one of the most diverse deserts in the Western Hemisphere, according to NPS.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.