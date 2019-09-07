Arizona hiker falls to her death while climbing Yosemite National Park's Half Dome

An Arizona woman plunged to her death Thursday while ascending the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in California's Yosemite National Park, officials said.

The victim was identified as Danielle Burnett, 29, of Lake Havasu City, park rangers said.

In a statement, park officials said Burnett "fell over 500 feet down steep, rocky terrain, and was deceased when Park Rangers arrived on the scene," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

She was scaling the steepest part of the trail when she fell, a Yosemite spokesman said.

Half Dome rises more than 8,800 feet above Yosemite Valley. Park visitors hope to be drawn in a daily lottery as one of 300 people who are permitted to try the 14-mile trek to the top, the Visalia Times Delta reported.

Cables are installed each summer to assist hikers making the climb up the signature rock face attraction.

Yosemite was investigating the incident.