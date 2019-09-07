Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

National Parks
Published

Arizona hiker falls to her death while climbing Yosemite National Park's Half Dome

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Arizona woman plunged to her death Thursday while ascending the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in California's Yosemite National Park, officials said.

The victim was identified as Danielle Burnett, 29, of Lake Havasu City, park rangers said.

In a statement, park officials said Burnett "fell over 500 feet down steep, rocky terrain, and was deceased when Park Rangers arrived on the scene," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

YOSEMITE RANGERS RECOVER BODIES OF 2 WHO FELL FROM OVERLOOK

Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. (iStock)

Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. (iStock)

She was scaling the steepest part of the trail when she fell, a Yosemite spokesman said.

Half Dome rises more than 8,800 feet above Yosemite Valley. Park visitors hope to be drawn in a daily lottery as one of 300 people who are permitted to try the 14-mile trek to the top, the Visalia Times Delta reported.

'WATERMELON SNOW' FOUND IN YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK AT HIGH ELEVATION

Cables are installed each summer to assist hikers making the climb up the signature rock face attraction.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Yosemite was investigating the incident.