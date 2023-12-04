Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona first responders urge caution to hikers after weekend mountain rescues

The Phoenix incidents involved aiding 3 injured mountain hikers, officials say

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phoenix first responders are reminding the public to be prepared when hiking after they tended to three different mountain rescues on Saturday.

PHOENIX WOMAN, 29, FOUND DEAD ON DESERT HIKING TRAIL; POLICE RELEASE IMAGE OF PERSON OF INTEREST

Phoenix firefighters had to assist an injured hiker on a trail on South Mountain. Farther north on Camelback Mountain, a woman suffered a leg injury and had to be airlifted. Also in north Phoenix on Lookout Mountain, a rescue team had to take a hiker to the bottom of a trail on a stretcher due to an injury.

Phoenix hiker

A hiker explores the Hole In The Rock trail during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 19, 2023. The Phoenix Fire Department is advising hikers to dress appropriately, carry sufficient water, utilize cellphones, hike with companions and refrain from overexertion. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Phoenix Fire Department warned hikers need to make sure they dress appropriately and have plenty of water, even with the city seeing cooler temperatures.

PHOENIX POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH 29-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FOUND DEAD ON DESERT HIKING TRAIL

People should also make sure they are carrying a cellphone and consider hiking with company. Also, they should also not push themselves if they have health condition such as asthma, diabetes or knee or back pain.