Arizona FedEx worker spots care package from thankful home: 'Take anything you want!'

A FedEx employee making a delivery to an Arizona home was surprised to find a box of goods with a message thanking the company and its competitors for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic that has kept most people indoors.

The employee took a photo of the box filled with rolls of toilet paper, bottled water, canned foods and drinks and uploaded it to Instagram with a tagged location in Glendale.

"So. I'm a FedEx Express Courier. I deliver to so many types of places everyday. Businesses, houses, apartments, hospitals, you name it, I'll deliver," the Instagram post begins.

“So thoughtful. So caring. In a time when people are panicking and hoarding everything for no really good reason, these people are willingly giving it away. We need waaaaay more of this," the post continues. “PS, I didn't need anything, so I didn't take anything. That's how we also need to be."

The box had several messages written on it. One thanked FedEx and other delivery giants like UPS, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service.

"Thank you for being committed to the human race, we are depending on you! Take anything you want!" one message reads.

"We are sanitized!" read another.

Many states and local governments have enacted orders requiring residents to stay indoors, with essential workers only being allowed to physically go to their places of work.