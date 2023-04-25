Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona state lawmaker caught red-handed on camera hiding Bibles in members-only lounge: watch

Arizona Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton was captured on video removing a Bible from a table in the House members-only lounge, and stashing it

By Lee Ross , Greg Wehner | Fox News
Arizona House lawmaker Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton was captured on security cameras removing a Bible from the House members-only lounge on April 10.

An Arizona state lawmaker was captured on video snatching a Bible off a table in the House’s members-only lounge before stashing it outside of camera view.

The Arizona House of Representatives was alerted about the mysterious disappearance of a pair of Holy Bibles on March 23, which are normally left on display in the House’s members-only lounge, according to a statehouse source.

Bible Stolen Arizona State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Bible Stolen by Arizona State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D) in a couch. (Arizona House of Representatives)

The restricted area is located near the House Floor and is a place where members of the House can go if they need to take a call or meet with other representatives or senior staff members in between votes.

ARIZONA FAMILIES FILE LAWSUITE CHALLENGING STATE LAW BAN ON TRANSGENDER PARTICIPATION IN SCHOOL SPORTS

Guests are also allowed in the lounge, but they are required to be escorted while inside.

After being alerted to the Bible disappearances, gumshoes with the House security team started searching the lounge for the Bibles and found they had been placed underneath cushions of two chairs.

Bible Stolen Arizona State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Bible Stolen by Arizona State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton in a refrigerator. (Arizona House of Representatives)

Nearly a week later, another Bible went missing from the lounge and was later discovered to have been moved and placed inside a refrigerator in a nearby kitchen.

ARIZONA GOVERNOR SETS VETO RECORD IN 1ST LEGISLATIVE SESSION

As a result of the disappearing Bibles, the security team placed a temporary camera inside the lounge.

The statehouse source said security cameras are placed throughout many communal areas in the House building, though the lounge was not one of those areas.

Bible Stolen Arizona State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Bible Stolen by Arizona State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton in a couch. (Arizona House of Representatives)

On April 10, when House members were in session, a third incident occurred, this time with the pair of Bibles in the lounge once again going missing from their locations.

The security camera captured Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, a Democrat and ordained Presbyterian minister, according to her bio, removing the books and hiding them under two sofas in the lounge.

Stahl-Hamilton and her team did not immediately respond to questions from Fox News Digital about the incident on Tuesday.

In a video posted to Twitter by a reporter with CBS 5 in Arizona, the reporter approached Stahl-Hamilton to ask her why she was hiding the Bibles. She declined to comment, and instead, walked away from the reporter.

