Arizona constable, two others killed during eviction: reports

An Arizona county constable was among two others shot and killed Thursday while was serving an eviction notice, according to reports.

Constable Bennett Bernal told the Arizona Daily Star that his colleague, Deborah Martinez, was killed while serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road in Tucson, Arizona around 11 a.m.

Two other people were reportedly shot, but their identities and the circumstances of their deaths remain unclear.

Fox News reached out to the county administrator’s office for details which referred all questions to the Tucson Police Department, the investigating agency.

Police said a "homicide investigation" was underway concerning a shooting incident in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, but did not confirm Martinez’s identity.

"Out of respect for those involved we are not releasing the name or any details at this time," a department spokesman told Fox News in an email.

Several sources told KOLD-TV that the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager and constable before turning the gun on himself.

Officers at the scene found Martinez’s car parked outside the apartment complex with her purse and other items inside, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Police told the outlet that apartment residents were evacuated while the investigation was underway.

A constable is an elected peace officer of the county and their judicial precinct, according to the Pima County website. Martinez was reportedly elected to her position back in March.

The homicide comes just days after an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed after his mother tried to evict him.

Benjamin Plank, 35, surrendered after a high-speed chase that ended at the entrance to Tinker Air Force Base, roughly 10 miles away from where the original shooting took place.