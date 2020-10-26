Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Arizona boy shares candy with police officers as show of appreciation

The candy was topped with miniature police cruisers

By Peter Aitken
An Arizona boy showed his gratitude for the police by sharing something near and dear to him – candy.

Christian wanted to show the officers his appreciation for all the work they do keep his community safe.

The 8-year-old gave officers from the Phoenix Police Department candy topped with miniature police cruisers.

Little boy gifts Phoenix police officers candy. (Photo courtesy of Susan Robinson)

The officers posed for a photo with Christian, in which he gives a salute.  

Christian bought the candy from a nearby Walgreens and gave the officers his gift while they were on duty, his grandmother told FOX 10.

Fox News reached out to the Phoenix police for a comment, which is pending. 

