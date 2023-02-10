Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Arizona 13-year-old boy faces charges after threatening classmates, said they were on a 'kill list'

Several AZ students told the teachers that the boy repeatedly made threats

Associated Press
A 13-year-old Cottonwood boy is facing serious charges after he allegedly threatened classmates, saying they were on a "kill list."

Cottonwood police say the incident was reported Thursday afternoon at Mountain View Preparatory School. Several students informed teachers that the boy repeatedly made threats.

Officers spoke with the students and teachers involved.

Authorities say the boy then said he had no real intention to injure anyone. They also found no evidence of an actual list.

A 13-year-old student at a school in Arizona is facing serious charges after threatening his classmates. He told several people they were on a "kill list."

The teen, whose name is not being released, was being held Friday at Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making a terroristic threat, threatening or intimidating and interference or disruption of an educational institution.

Sgt. Chad Sinn says parents need to talk to their children about the implications of making even the appearance of any kind of threat of violence at school.