Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hate soars on campus; tennis legend weighs in on viral video

A number of antisemitic incidents rocked several college campuses this year in the U.S. following the attack against Israel by Hamas militants. Hate soars on campus; tennis legend weighs in on viral video.

NYU protester Jewish supremacy sign

A protester at NYU spit on a sign that said "Jewish" before adorning it over the word "White." The final sign said "Pure Evil" and "Jewish Supremacy." (Obtained by Fox News)

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- American colleges rocked by numerous antisemitic incidents in 2023
- Tennis legend Martina Navratilova rips family in viral antisemitic video
- Jewish students struggling with antisemitism at college now have use of walk-in mental health clinic

Pro-Palestine protesters at Columbia University

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Students participate in a protest in support of Palestine and for free speech outside of the Columbia University campus on November 15, 2023 in New York City. The university suspended two student organizations, Students for Justice in Palestine, and Jewish Voices for Peace, for violating university policies. The tense atmosphere at many college campuses has increased as student groups, activists and others have protested both in support of Israel and Palestine  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

TOP STORY: A number of antisemitic incidents rocked several college campuses this year in the U.S. following the attack against Israel by Hamas militants. In the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack in southern Israel which left an estimated 1,200 people dead, several college campuses became hotbeds for pro-Palestinian demonstrations amid an explosion of protests on the same issue from different corners of the world.

"PATHETIC": Tennis legend Martina Navratilova showed her disgust with a video that appeared to show a girl telling a rabbi to "kill yourself" if they had a problem with "free Palestine." The confrontation took place in Times Square in New York City.  "Pretty sad. And the mother is laughing. Pathetic," Navratilova wrote. The clip received more than 7.3 million views since it was posted on Sunday.

"INNOCENT PEOPLE AT RISK": A record number of Jewish institutions in the U.S. were targets of swatting incidents over the weekend, and the FBI believes they were coordinated attacks that originated outside the country. "Swatting" involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement – usually a SWAT team. Per an internal FBI memo, more than 30 of the FBI’s 56 field offices are investigating the string of false reports.

"BACK TOWARDS SANITY": A retired Vanderbilt University professor and one of Harvard President Claudine Gay's alleged plagiarism victims has called for the immediate firing of the embattled higher education leader to "steer the university back towards sanity." "Fire Claudine Gay posthaste," Dr. Carol Swain posted Thursday on X, as part of a social media post titled "some free unsolicited advice for Harvard University." "She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Antisemitism is no longer confined to extremist circles and has become increasingly mainstreamed, a major driver of which is social media and the online sphere." - Anti-Defamation League (ADL) study.

