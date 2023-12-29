Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hate soars on campus; tennis legend weighs in on viral video

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP STORY: A number of antisemitic incidents rocked several college campuses this year in the U.S. following the attack against Israel by Hamas militants. In the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack in southern Israel which left an estimated 1,200 people dead, several college campuses became hotbeds for pro-Palestinian demonstrations amid an explosion of protests on the same issue from different corners of the world.

"PATHETIC": Tennis legend Martina Navratilova showed her disgust with a video that appeared to show a girl telling a rabbi to "kill yourself" if they had a problem with "free Palestine." The confrontation took place in Times Square in New York City. "Pretty sad. And the mother is laughing. Pathetic," Navratilova wrote. The clip received more than 7.3 million views since it was posted on Sunday.

"INNOCENT PEOPLE AT RISK": A record number of Jewish institutions in the U.S. were targets of swatting incidents over the weekend, and the FBI believes they were coordinated attacks that originated outside the country. "Swatting" involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement – usually a SWAT team. Per an internal FBI memo, more than 30 of the FBI’s 56 field offices are investigating the string of false reports.

"BACK TOWARDS SANITY": A retired Vanderbilt University professor and one of Harvard President Claudine Gay's alleged plagiarism victims has called for the immediate firing of the embattled higher education leader to "steer the university back towards sanity." "Fire Claudine Gay posthaste," Dr. Carol Swain posted Thursday on X, as part of a social media post titled "some free unsolicited advice for Harvard University." "She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Antisemitism is no longer confined to extremist circles and has become increasingly mainstreamed, a major driver of which is social media and the online sphere." - Anti-Defamation League (ADL) study.

