IDF announces humanitarian pauses in Gaza for evacuations, limited fuel deliveries continue

The Israel Defense Forces says humanitarian pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza will continue Saturday to allow residents to evacuate southward. Limited phone and internet services began working in the Gaza Strip again Friday after Israel permitted small fuel deliveries that enabled generators to restart power. More than 12,000 people have been killed on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war.
The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday that humanitarian pauses will continue in the northern Gaza Strip to allow residents to evacuate south.
IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col Avichay Adraee posted on X that the Salah a-Din road will be open for southbound movement until 4 p.m. local time.
“We urge you to evacuate urgently because it is dangerous for you to remain there,” he wrote.
Earlier Saturday, the IDF said it acceded to a request from the director of Al-Shifa Hospital – where Israel alleges Hamas has an underground military base – to enable Gazans who were in the hospital and would like to evacuate south to do so.
"At no point, did the IDF order the evacuation of patients or medical teams and in fact proposed that any request for medical evacuation will be facilitated by the IDF," the military said.
Medical personnel will remain at the hospital to assist patients who are unable to evacuate, IDF added.
The military said it delivered additional food, water and humanitarian assistance to the hospital overnight Friday.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at an aluminum plant in the southern town of Nabatiyeh early Saturday.
The drone strikes caused fire and widespread damage, though there were no reports of casualties, according to the Associated Press.
The alleged Israeli strike strike near the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, and far from the border.
Hezbollah members prevented journalists who attempted to reach the factory, the AP reported.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike at the factory but it did say that the Israeli army is currently striking Hezbollah targets. It said further details will follow.
Following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in which 1,200 Israelis were brutally killed, Hezbollah started attacks on Israeli posts along the northern border. Israel has responded with mortar shells and airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory.
The terror group has claimed responsibility for more than a dozen attacks on Israeli posts, including one with two suicide drones on a post in the northern Israeli town of Metula.
Hezbollah has an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles which would be directed at Israel should the terror group fully enter the war.
Ron DeSantis' move to shut down pro-Palestinian campus groups is receiving pushback both from civil libertarian groups and at least one 2024 presidential hopeful.
Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the Florida governor's administration arguing its demand for public universities to "deactivate" local Students for Justice in Palestine chapters is an attempt to "stifle" student speech protected by the First Amendment.
A spokesperson for the governor stood by DeSantis’ decision in light of the lawsuit, saying he was right "to disband a group that provides material support to a terrorist organization."
But a DeSantis’ rival for the Oval Office, Vivek Ramaswamy, slammed the order as "utter hypocrisy," while a libertarian-leaning group that fights for free speech on college campuses is also weighing in critically of the move.
"Free speech doesn’t just protect the ideas we love. It protects the ideas we hate," Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital in a statement.
"The idiotic college ‘pro-Palestine’ student groups are dead wrong to excuse genocidal attacks against Jews and spout disgusting antisemitism, but one of the things that makes us different from Islamic terrorists is we don’t silence dissent," he said.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of University of Michigan forced their way into an administrative building as footage emerged on social media depicting the chaotic scene Friday.
"Late this afternoon, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters forcefully gained access to a locked Ruthven Administration Building. An estimated 200 protesters entered the building," a spokesperson for the university confirmed to FOX News Digital on Friday. "U-M Police report building occupants have safely left the building and officers are working to restore order to the building. We will provide further updates as the situation evolves."
The spokesperson confirmed that protesters remained in the Ruthven Administration Building going into the evening as police attempted to control the scene. The building holds the office of University of Michigan's president.
Images shared on social media by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager show campus staff and a campus police officer blocking the doors into the building until a protester opened the door from the inside, allowing others to flood in.
The officer is seen struggling to block entry into the building as the protesters force their way past him. The protesters can be heard chanting, "No justice, no peace!"
