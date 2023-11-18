IDF announces humanitarian pauses in Gaza for evacuations, limited fuel deliveries continue

The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday that humanitarian pauses will continue in the northern Gaza Strip to allow residents to evacuate south.

IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col Avichay Adraee posted on X that the Salah a-Din road will be open for southbound movement until 4 p.m. local time.

“We urge you to evacuate urgently because it is dangerous for you to remain there,” he wrote.

Earlier Saturday, the IDF said it acceded to a request from the director of Al-Shifa Hospital – where Israel alleges Hamas has an underground military base – to enable Gazans who were in the hospital and would like to evacuate south to do so.

"At no point, did the IDF order the evacuation of patients or medical teams and in fact proposed that any request for medical evacuation will be facilitated by the IDF," the military said.

Medical personnel will remain at the hospital to assist patients who are unable to evacuate, IDF added.

The military said it delivered additional food, water and humanitarian assistance to the hospital overnight Friday.