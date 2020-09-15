Anti-Trump protester climbs police vehicle, gets tossed off: video

An anti-Trump protester in Sacramento on Monday jumped atop a police vehicle but was quickly thrown off when the driver sped away, video shows.

The incident unfolded about 1:30 p.m. local time as a group of people were protesting outside McClellan Airport, where the president met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss the ongoing wildfires ravaging the state.

At one point during the demonstration, protesters surrounded a California Highway Patrol cruiser outside the airport, according to video posted to twitter by NBC Bay Area reporter Jodi Hernandez.

One of the protesters, who was wearing a red hat, then jumps on the hood of the car and subsequently tumbles off the back when the driver speeds away, the footage shows.

Another person wearing a “Trump sucks” T-shirt also fell down in the mayhem, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Some protesters ran to the aid of their fellow demonstrator who was lying on the ground as others screamed at the driver of the cruiser, video shows.

The man who fell from the police cruiser was taken away by ambulance, the newspaper said.

It wasn’t clear on Monday night if the person was seriously injured.