'Anti-Trump' group laying out scenario where military decides 2016-style election, Byron York says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Byron York, Washington Examiner, discusses four scenarios for the 20202 election that the Transition Integrity Project came up with

A bipartisan group of anti-Trump politicos, journalists, ex-bureaucrats and professors are suggesting that President Trump will refuse to leave office even if he loses the election, Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York told "The Story" Friday.

York explained to host Martha MacCallum that the organization, known as the Transition Integrity Project, have war-gamed four different election scenarios.

"Two of them were scenarios in which Biden won -- he won big and he won narrowly -- and in both of those, when inauguration day 2021 came around, he was inaugurated president," York said.

FLASHBACK: GROUP IS QUIETLY PLANNING FOR WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP-BIDEN ELECTION IS CONTESTED

"They had one scenario that was weird in which nobody knew who won and Inauguration Day came around and there was a lot of confusion," he added. "But then there was another scenario in which Trump won in 2020 just like he did in 2016.

"He lost the popular vote but he won the Electoral College, which means he was elected president, and Democrats refused to accept that," York said. "Chaos followed and they looked to the military to decide."

In July, Trump declined to state that he would accept the outcome of the election. He made similar comments during his 2016 campaign, which provoked the ire of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton in a presidential debate.

"I have to see. ... No, I’m not going to just say yes," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. "I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either."

The president has repeatedly warned that voting by mail would resulted in a “rigged” election, tweeting in June that "because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report

