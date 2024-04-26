Anti-police New York City Council members change tune after 'scary' threats; blasted as 'hypocritical': report

A New York City police officer called out anti-police City Council members as "hypocritical" after they pleaded with police to rescue them after receiving "scary" threats.

The New York Post, citing NYPD sources, said that staffers were left clutching their pearls after threats were made against NYC Council members Chi Ossé and Shahana Hanif, along with Yusef Salaam and Carlina Rivera.

"It’s disgusting," one staffer texted a council colleague. "I’ve clutched my nonexistent pearls at some of the threats made against Ossé. And some have been thought to be credible as per security and NYPD."

"And for him to be such a critic, if the PD says we need to evacuate/be careful and then listen," another staffer replied.

A staffer for Hanif allegedly complained about "elevated" and "especially concerning" threats phoned into her office, praising law enforcement for being "very responsive," the Post reported.

One Brooklyn police officer told The Post that this is what they would expect from "hypocritical politicians."

"I wouldn’t expect anything less from a couple of hypocritical politicians," the officer told the outlet. "Since they don’t want police officers, why don’t they go out and hire private security?"

The four Democratic council members have been vocal critics of the NYPD and have pushed for controversial policies, such as the "How Many Stops Act," which requires officers to document basic information in low-level encounters.

Along with their anti-cop rhetoric, the council members have been vocal supporters in pro-Palestinian protests raging across the Big Apple.

In October, less than a month after Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel, Hanif was arrested at an anti-Israel rally in Bryant Park.

"On October 20th, I was arrested alongside a multiracial coalition of New Yorkers, among them two members of my team, many Muslims and Jews, many whose first-time it was risking an arrest, demanding Senators Schumer and Gillibrand support a ceasefire in Gaza," Hanif wrote in an Instagram post following her arrest. "I am proud to echo the calls for peace made by so many of my Palestinian, Muslim and Jewish neighbors. We have seen enough bloodshed, we need our elected officals in every level of government to demand a ceasefire now."

Ossé, Salaam and Rivera have all also called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ossé, Hanif, Salaam and Rivera for comment.