Anti-Israel protesters torch diplomas outside Columbia University on graduation day

The protesters demanded the release of former student Mahmoud Khalil while chanting 'Free Palestine' outside ceremony

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Columbia University students rip up, burn diplomas after graduating Video

Columbia University students rip up, burn diplomas after graduating

A group of Columbia University students ripped up and burned their diplomas on Wednesday shortly after graduating. (Credit: FNTV)

A group of keffiyeh-wearing anti-Israel protesters ripped up and burned diplomas outside Columbia University on Wednesday shortly after a graduation ceremony at the Ivy League institution, while unruly demonstrators also tangled with police. 

Chaos erupted outside the university when the protesters – many of whom had their faces covered with masks – torched diplomas in food trays next to a sign that read "Free Mahmoud Khalil," the former student who was arrested by immigration agents in March and whom the Trump administration is trying to deport. 

"Free, free Palestine," and "You’re committing genocide," the protesters yelled in the rain to the sound of drums. 

Demonstrators burn diplomas as Columbia University

A group of keffiyeh-wearing anti-Israel protesters ripped up and burned diplomas outside Columbia University on Wednesday shortly after a graduation ceremony at the Ivy League institution. (Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)

At least three people could be seen ripping up diplomas, although only one of them was wearing a Columbia blue robe. The group was surrounded by older demonstrators who didn’t appear to be students and others holding signs indicating they were alumni of the university.

MOOD FLIPS AT COLUMBIA U AFTER QUASHING OF LATEST PROTEST, TRUMP PRESSURE TAKES HOLD

Police moved in and put out the flames, making one arrest, the NYPD said.

Later, protesters clashed with police across the street from the entrance to Columbia. They attempted to push through barriers, but a heavy police force stopped them in their tracks. 

The protest group then left and headed down 116th Street toward the Hudson River with the NYPD following.

The Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) group, which Khalil helped lead, encouraged students to protest beforehand, taking issue with the university celebrating Prof. Zvi Galil, who has served as the dean of Columbia and as president of Tel Aviv University.

Students burn diplomas across the street from the main gates of Columbia University

Students burn diplomas across the street from the main gates of Columbia University, on May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

STUDENTS HECKLE COLUMBIA ACTING PRESIDENT AT GRADUATION, SHOUT 'FREE MAHMOUD'

"While 14,000 Palestinian children are at imminent threat of death from the occupation's starvation of Gaza, Columbia wants to honor a WAR CRIMINAL and MURDERER on our campus today," the group wrote on X without substantiating their claims.

Wednesday’s ceremony involved about 12,000 graduates and an estimated 25,000 family and friends, according to the New York Post.

The disruption followed on from a graduation ceremony on Tuesday where students heckled Acting University President Claire Shipman and shouted, "Free Mahmoud!" 

The chants continued for nearly 30 seconds. Once the agitators calmed down, the acting president was able to get through her final points.

A person wearing graduate robes is detained by police at Columbia University

A person wearing graduate robes is detained by police across the street from the main gates of Columbia University on May 21, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

It was the latest in a long line of protests to rock the Manhattan college since the onset of the war in Gaza. Last year, the university's encampment protests ignited a wave of campus protests throughout the country.

The chaos at Columbia culminated in students taking control of Hamilton Hall and violently clashing with police in riot gear. The ugly scenes saw more than 200 people arrested.

Two weeks ago, students protested inside a library at Columbia, which led to dozens more arrests as the university leadership said it would take a harder approach to illegal behavior on campus. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.