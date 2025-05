Students interrupted Columbia University’s graduation ceremony in New York City on Tuesday morning by heckling Acting University President Claire Shipman and shouting, "Free Mahmoud!"

Shipman was immediately met with boos when she stepped up to the podium to speak during the Columbia College Class Day ceremony.

The crowd continued to heckle Shipman as she spoke about the class facing more trials and hardships than it deserved while proving that it can adapt as things shift quickly.

"You’ve proven that you can adapt as things shift quickly… that you are uncommonly resilient… and that you care profoundly about the world and the people in it," she said, having to restart her sentence several times.

Shipman told the students they are all classmates and have formed deep friendships and wonderful relationships. She also pointed out that many of the students have had their differences with one another, but also with Shipman herself.

"But at every turn… I’m hearing more and more stories of deep empathy across divides," she said.

But as Shipman continued to make her point that the work of the student class’ generation will be to define and shape the values of what she eventually called "these interesting times," she was interrupted yet again.

The students began to shout, "Free Mahmoud," referring to the accused ringleader of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil. The chants continued for nearly 30 seconds.

Shipman stood there and continued to look out at the crowd, while appearing to hold back any ounce of emotion to give the agitators a feeling of accomplishment.

Still, once the agitators calmed down, the acting president was able to get through her final points.

"The work of your generation will be to define… and shape these interesting times… to define the value and the direction of this century," she said. "It will also be to rebuild trust by reaching out and creating common ground… so that others will follow."

Earlier this month, Shipman denounced the occupation of the campus library after more than 100 anti-Israel agitators stormed the building, resulting in dozens of arrests and two university officers getting injured.

She issued a statement at the time to the campus community, addressing the hours-long incident at Butler Library, which she described as "utterly unacceptable."

A mob of protesters showed up at the library as students were studying for finals, reportedly to rally support for Khalil. They also continued to demand the university divest from Israel.

Columbia's acting president said at the time that she went to the library "as the events were unfolding" and was disappointed with what she saw, including one Columbia public safety officer being wheeled out on a gurney and another being treated for injuries.

Shipman also said the reading room at the library was "defaced and damaged in disturbing ways and with disturbing slogans."

"Violence and vandalism, hijacking a library—none of that has any place on our campus. These aren’t Columbia’s values," she said.

Shipman, who took over in March following the resignation of the former president and the stepping down of the subsequent interim president, said this behavior will not be tolerated at Columbia.

Tuesday’s heckling also comes a day after Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi was allowed to walk across a graduation stage and receive his degree from the Ivy League school.

The 34-year-old activist, draped in a keffiyeh, smiled as he took the stage.

Court documents show Mahdawi was investigated twice in 2015 and 2016 for disturbing and antisemitic comments. In the documents, police allege that Mahdawi told a man, "I like to kill Jews." In another incident, police allege he said he "used to build modified 9mm submachine guns to kill Jews while he was in Palestine."

