Anti-Israel protesters arrested in Senate office building

Anti-Israel protesters chanting "Free Palestine" were arrested during a demonstration inside a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The large group of protesters was captured on video inside the Philip A. Hart Senate Office Building as they shouted their demand for an end to the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Many of the protesters were seen wearing red T-shirts emblazoned with the words "STOP ARMING ISRAEL."

Demonstrators were seen on multiple floors of the building, with some throwing sticky notes bearing that same phrase from the upper floor balconies into the atrium. Some were hanging banners that said, "time to act" and "fund Life not genocide."

NETANYAHU SAYS HE IGNORED BIDEN'S WAR COUNSEL – AND THREATS THAT ISRAEL WOULD BE ‘LEFT ALONE’ WITHOUT US HELP

Three protesters in red T-shirts were seen exiting an elevator with police. The protesters, whose hands were zip tied behind their backs, continued to chant as they were arrested.

It was unclear how many arrests police made related to the protest.

Hamas ignited the war in Gaza when its fighters stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, and at least a third of them are believed to be dead.

FAMILIES OF AMERICAN OCT. 7 HAMAS ATTACK VICTIMS SUE IRAN FOR ‘CRUCIAL ROLE’ IN SUPPORTING MASSACRE

The Biden administration has spent months trying to broker cease-fires on both fronts, though talks for a deal in the Gaza war have stalled. On Monday, President Biden called on G-20 leaders to increase "pressure on Hamas," who rejected the latest deal offer.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President-elect Trump has vowed to end the wars in the Middle East, although he has not outlined how.

Fox News’ Kelly Phares and The Associated Press contributed to this report.