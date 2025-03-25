Andrew Tate, brother Tristan leave Florida to return to Romanian police station in trafficking case

Embattled influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate returned to a Romanian police station on Monday to comply with a court-mandated order to present themselves to authorities as they face a litany of legal battles in multiple countries.

The brothers are mandated to check in with authorities to maintain compliance with judicial control requirements as they face charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

While outside the Voluntari police station, Andrew Tate told reporters, "I’m a free person who has not been convicted of anything," vowing to "comply with all judicial authorities everywhere around the world because I’m completely innocent."

The brothers were indicted last year after being arrested in Romania in 2022. Prosecutors allege the Tates, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, spent years involved in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania for sexual exploitation. Andrew Tate, a former MMA fighter and self-described misogynist, was also charged with rape.

The men have vehemently denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty.

The Tates remain under judicial control after a court ruled the case could not go to trial, citing numerous prosecutorial irregularities. However, court-mandated stipulations require them to periodically appear before authorities.

Attorneys for Andrew and Tristan Tate did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Monday’s check-in comes two days after the brothers flew back to Romania on a private flight from the U.S. The pair arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last month after Romanian officials lifted a two-year travel ban implemented upon them.

Their arrival was met with the cold shoulder from Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ administration, with state Attorney General James Uthmeier vowing to launch a "preliminary inquiry" into the brothers and opening an investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate on March 4.

"Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women," Uthmeier said in a statement posted to social media. "If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable."

On Monday, Andrew Tate accused DeSantis of "being hijacked by the media," telling reporters, "the media jumped on him and he didn’t realize I was an American citizen. Now he understands he made a mistake, [and] there’ve been some conversations and everything has been settled."

The DeSantis administration did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Romanian court’s decision to bar the brothers’ case from going to trial was a significant blow to the country’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, which had filed a second case against the Tates in August of last year.

The allegations include claims of human trafficking, money laundering, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and influencing statements. The brothers have denied the additional charges as well.

The pair’s legal woes are not only confined to Romania, with four British women filing civil lawsuits in the U.K. after the country’s Crown Prosecution Service opted not to file criminal charges.

The Tates also face extradition to the U.K. following the conclusion of their Romanian legal proceedings after authorities issued arrest warrants over sexual aggression allegations spanning from 2012 to 2025.

"It doesn’t matter what you’re accused of, it matters what you are proven guilty to have done in a fair court of law," Andrew Tate said on Monday. "Accusations mean nothing. It doesn’t matter how many times you repeat an accusation on the news. That is garbage."

