Man escapes injury after Amtrak train crashes into 18-wheeler in Texas

A man in Cibolo, Texas, was lucky to escape serious injury when an Amtrak train smashed into a truck stuck on railway tracks, sending the vehicle hurtling his way.

In dramatic footage, shared by the Cibolo Police Department earlier this week, a black tractor-trailer can be seen stuck on the crossing as the speeding train fast approaches.

A man in a yellow high-vis jacket – believed to be the driver - is seen leaping out of the path of the 18-wheeler as it is thrown in the air toward him by the train’s impact.

BUS ON NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE BURSTS INTO FLAMES

Chris Schlein, who captured the dramatic video while on his way to work on Tuesday, told KENS 5 that when the train hit, “it spun the trailer 180 around.”

Police told the station the rig was stuck on the tracks due to it being high-centered and the driver not realizing the tracks were so high.

“Because of the type of trailer he had, it had low clearance,” Schlein said. “It got hung up on the train tracks because they came up to a steep point."

TRAIN COLLIDES WITH PRONGHORN HERD IN IDAHO, KILLING DOZENS AFTER DEEP SNOW DIVERTS ANIMALS TO RAILROAD TRACKS

Amtrak told KENS 5 in a statement there were 116 passengers on board at the time of the crash. This specific train was traveling between Los Angeles and New Orleans via San Antonio.

“The safety of our customers, employees, and public is our top priority,” the company said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We urge all truck drivers to be aware of their route and use caution when attempting to go over railroad crossings,” the police department said in a tweet.