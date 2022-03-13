Russia intel official's reported arrest reveals Putin's war frustration, expert says: LIVE UPDATES

Russian intel official's reported arrest reveals Putin's frustration with Ukraine war effort: expert

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly placed one of his top intelligence officials under house arrest, a move that one expert tells Fox News Digital would be a sign that Putin is seeking to shift blame for a Ukrainian invasion that U.S. intelligence believes has not gone according to plan.

Russian journalist Andrei Soldatov claims Putin has arrested Sergey Beseda, head of the Federal Security Service, The Sunday Times of London reported. Fox News has not independently confirmed the report.

Beseda has reportedly been placed under house arrest along with his deputy Anatoly Bolyukh.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) is Russia’s top security and counterintelligence apparatus. One former U.S. intelligence officer tells Fox News Digital that the move signals Putin’s dissatisfaction with his intelligence community’s assessment of the Ukrainian invasion.

