U.S.

American tourist shot and killed in Caribbean vacation hotspot: 'Left an unfillable void in our lives'

Kevin Mares, 25, was shot in La Perla area of San Juan known for violence

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
A tourist from New York was killed while visiting Puerto Rico for a Bad Bunny concert, according to police.

25-year-old Kevin Mares was shot in the left side of his abdomen early Sunday morning in the La Perla area of San Juan, Puerto Rico, which has a history of violence. The shooting took place in the early morning hours on Sunday at a night hangout spot called "Refuge for Mistreated Men" in the coastal community.

Several people who were near Mares got into an argument, resulting in one person pulling out a gun and shooting at least three others, which included the New Yorker. Mares was taken to a local hospital but died, homicide detective Sgt. Arnaldo Ruiz said.

Two other people, a brother and sister in their mid-40s, remain in the hospital.

Kevin Mares poses for a picture while in water

Kevin Mares was killed in the La Perla area of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday. (Kevin Mares/Instagram)

Ruiz said Mares was in San Juan to see Bad Bunny perform in concert, where his 30-show residency recently began.

Officials don't have many details from the shooting and don't yet have a description of the suspect.

"We have very little information," Ruiz said.

La Perla was once known as a major distribution hub for heroin, which brought high rates of violence to the area. In 2011, federal agents raided the shantytown and made dozens of arrests.

Kevin Mares in front of a mural

Kevin Mares was killed on Sunday while in Puerto Rico for a Bad Bunny concert. (Kevin Mares/Instagram)

A GoFundMe raising money for Mares' funeral describes him as a "deeply loved son, devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to everyone who knew him."

Ariel view of La Perla

An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is seen on Aug. 25, 2017. (Ricardo Arduengo/AP Photo)

"His wholehearted kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment to family made him a pillar of strength for his loved ones. Kevin had a bright future ahead, with plans to propose to his girlfriend of six years this fall, and he was always creating memories with those closest to him," Mares said. "Family was at the center of everything he did, and his sudden passing has left an unfillable void in our lives."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.