©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Caribbean

Police investigate vessel with 11 decomposed bodies washed ashore in Caribbean

Royal St. Vincent Police respond to mysterious boat containing human remains near Canouan

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Police have launched an investigation into a vessel that washed ashore on an Eastern Caribbean island that contained human remains of at least 11 people in an advanced state of decomposition.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said it received a report at about 10:45 a.m. Monday that a suspicious vessel had been discovered along the coastline of the island of Canouan near Little Bay and Cherry Hill.

Officers from the Canouan police station responded and discovered the remains of 11 people on the boat.

Police said the boat measured 45 feet long, 12 feet wide and 6 feet deep, and it was found grounded in the area.

Vessel washed ashore

A vessel washed ashore on Canouan Island in the Caribbean and contained the remains of 11 people in advanced stages of decomposition. (Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force)

The remains of the people onboard were in what police called an "advanced state of decomposition," and some of the remains were not fully intact.

Investigators recovered several passports from the boat, which appear to be from the West African country of the Republic of Mali.

While passports have been recovered, police have not officially identified any of the bodies, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Vessel washed ashore on Canouan Island

The RSVGPF said it is working closely with regional and international partners to confirm the origins of the boat and the identities of those onboard.

The human remains have since been transported to the island of St. Vincent, where they are being held at the Kingstown mortuary for further forensic and investigative procedures.

"This incident is deeply concerning, and we understand the public’s interest in the matter," police said. "We assure you that the RSVGPF is treating this investigation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity."

Bequia island in Caribbean

St. Vincent and the Grenadines are located in the Eastern Caribbean, west of Barbados and south of St. Lucia. (Marica van der Meer/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The department added that it is committed to pursuing every lead and ensuring all appropriate protocols are followed.

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel advisory for the country of Mali in July 2023.

The State Department’s reasoning for not traveling to the country is due to crime, terrorism and kidnapping.

"Violent crime, such as kidnapping and armed robbery, is common in Mali. Violent crime is a particular concern during local holidays and seasonal events in Bamako, its suburbs, and Mali’s southern regions," the advisory states. 

"Terrorist and armed groups continue plotting kidnappings and attacks in Mali," the advisory on Mali adds. "They may attack with little or no warning, targeting nightclubs, hotels, restaurants, places of worship, international diplomatic missions, and other locations frequented by foreigners. Attacks may target Malian government offices and infrastructure, in addition to locations frequented by Westerners."

