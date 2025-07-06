Expand / Collapse search
American with 'CIA' credentials and variety of weapons arrested in Mexico

Mexican authorities said they discovered tactical equipment and multiple weapons designated for military use only

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
An American national with credentials that read "CIA" has been arrested in Mexico on weapons charges, Mexican authorities said Saturday. 

The unidentified man was arrested "for his probable involvement in the crimes of disturbing the peace and possession of weapons designated for exclusive use by the Army," according to the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico.

Authorities found six firearms, magazines, live ammunition and tactical equipment, the agency said.

Am American is arrested in Mexico

The Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico said an American with "CIA" credentials was arrested in Mexico.  (Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico )

"The individual was carrying a credential with the inscription ‘CIA’," authorities wrote on X.

Images posted by the security agency showed rifles, handguns, tactical vests, helmets, pocket knives and ammunition. 

The State Department told Fox News that it was aware of reports of the man's arrest. 

Images of weapons and ammunition.

Mexican authorities released images of weapons, ammunition and equipment after an American with "CIA" credentials was arrested. (Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico)

An agency spokesperson said it has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad.
'When a U.S. citizen is detained abroad, the department works to provide consular assistance," the spokesperson said.

Mexican authorities have not disclosed any additional details about the man's arrest or why he was in the country. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Central Intelligence Agency, but did not immediately hear back early Sunday.

