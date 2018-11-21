American believed to have been killed by isolated tribe on Indian island

Police in India believe an American was killed by an island tribe known to attack outsiders with bows and arrows, officials said Wednesday.

The identity of the man killed was not revealed, but authorities believe he died on Saturday. Vijay Singh, a police officer said seven fishermen who allegedly facilitated his trip to North Sentinel Island were arrested.

The island is part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a group of islands in the Bay of Bengal between Indian and Myanmar. Visitation is heavily restricted by the Indian government.

Indian media reports said the American was on an adventure trip when his body was discovered by a fisherman. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

The U.S. Consulate in Chennai, in the capital of Tamil Nadu state, said it was aware of reports of the American but declined to comment.

Shiv Viswanathan, a social scientist at the Jindal Global Law School, said the island is a protected area and not open to tourist.

“The exact population of the tribe is not known, but it is declining,” Viswanathan said. “The government has to protect them.”

The Sentinelese people that inhabit the island are known to act hostile to visitors, often attacking them.

In 2006, two Indian fishermen were killed by local tribespeople when their boat broke loose and drifted to shore.

Poachers are known to illegally fish in the waters surrounding the island for turtles, lobster and sea cucumbers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.